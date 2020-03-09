Marion Evanson, 97
Marion Evanson, 97, of Miles City, MT formerly of Williston, ND passed away on February 29, 2020, at the Friendship Villa in Miles City, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. A luncheon will follow the funeral service and burial will be at 1:00 PM (MDT) in the Fairview Cemetery in East Fairview, MT.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church on Monday one hour prior to services.