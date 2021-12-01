Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Marilynn (Jeanene) Baker, 81, peacefully went to be with her Lord at her home in Williston, surrounded by her family, under the care of hospice on Sunday evening, November 28, 2021.

Cremation has taken place and no local services are planned at this time.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jeanene or leave condolences for her family.

In lieu of flowers, Jeanene’s family prefers that memorials be given to your local Hospice program or the American Lung Cancer Association.

Tags

Load comments