Marilyn (Hicks) Mork, 85, passed away on July 22, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. Marilyn’s Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating. Inurnment will take place the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Marilyn’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed.
Mom was born August 24, 1937, to R.G. “Jim” and Sadie (Simpson) Hicks in Williston, ND. Her early years were spent living her best life, on the family farm, near Charbonneau, ND. Later, she moved with her family into Williston. Mom was the true definition of a “Tom Boy”. She loved all things sports and exhibiting her strength. It is during these years that her most precious memories and stories come from. Mom was a person who would speak endlessly about the joys of her youth.
On September 9, 1959, mom married Dad, her life partner, Dave Mork. During their 61 years together, they worked alongside each other. They worked in the oil and gas industry as Independent Landmen. After retirement they purchased and drove an over the road tractor and pulled a 53 foot company trailer which she was very proud of.
September 1, 2009 changed her life and gave her the most purpose she ever had. She packed up and moved to Columbus, MT, to help care for her newborn grandsons, Clint and Colt. They have been “the three musketeers” ever since. This was the period of her life she was most proud of, and she would stop people on the street to share stories and pictures of the boys. She had enjoyed this summer immensely, as each day was spent with Clint and Colt.
Mom is survived by her four children, Jamie Westrom, Mandan, Jarri (Howard) Newton, Dickinson, Jason Mork, Dickinson, and Jud Mork, Dickinson; grandchildren, Jordan Wenstrom, Jadria Wenstrom, Jackson Wenstrom, Ty (Kayla) Newton, Tia (Jordan) Braun, Marilyn Mork, Judson (Chelsea Brant) Mork, Clint Mork, and Colt Mork; great-grandchildren, Fiona Wenstrom, Jake and Olivia Newton, Rori, Andi and Briggs Braun, River and Leif Mork; sister, Marliss Stacy, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Jerry (Betty Jo) Hicks, Missoula, MT; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents, R.G. “Jim” and Sadie Hicks; brother, Jim Hicks; daughter-in-law, Candice “Candi” Mork; sister-in-law, Joan Hanson; brother-in-law, Gordon Hanson; and nephews, Russell Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.