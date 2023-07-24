Mork

Marilyn (Hicks) Mork, 85, passed away on July 22, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. Marilyn’s Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating. Inurnment will take place the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Marilyn’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed.

Mom was born August 24, 1937, to R.G. “Jim” and Sadie (Simpson) Hicks in Williston, ND. Her early years were spent living her best life, on the family farm, near Charbonneau, ND. Later, she moved with her family into Williston. Mom was the true definition of a “Tom Boy”. She loved all things sports and exhibiting her strength. It is during these years that her most precious memories and stories come from. Mom was a person who would speak endlessly about the joys of her youth.



