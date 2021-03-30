Marilyn Joan Calvert, 89

Marilyn Joan Calvert age 89, of Gillette, WY passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Marilyn was born on January 29, 1932 in Fargo, ND to Frances (McLaren) and Earl Hoffa. She graduated from Fargo High School in 1950 and she then went onto Nurse’s Training in Williston, ND and received her license to practice in December 1951. She met Harold Calvert during her training. The couple was married on June 10, 1952 in Fargo, ND. They raise six children. They were married 66 years at the time of Harold’s passing. The couple moved to Gillette in 1986 and Marilyn went to work for Pioneer Manor. Her career was focused on geriatric nursing; practicing in Williston, ND, Watford City, ND and Gillette, WY for 42 years and retired in 1996. She loved to knit and artects painting. She also loved to bake; homemade caramel rolls were one of her favorite things to bake along with gum drop cake.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, William, Richard (Sharlene), and Mark; daughters, Nancy (Marlan) Pedersen, Sara (Tim) Podell, Judy (Darwin) Klein; brother, Ken Hoffa; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Allen Hoffa and sisters, Joyce Scallen, Patricia Romans. Memorials may be made to benefit American Diabetes. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com
Funeral Service for Marilyn Calvert will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Calvert officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the chapel.