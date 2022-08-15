Marilyn James, 95
Marilyn James, 95, of Williston, formerly of Alexander, passed away at her home on Wednesday morning, August 11, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander on Monday, August 15, 2022. Rev. Kevin Beard will officiate. Interment in the Alexander Cemetery will follow the funeral service. There will be a family service, open to the public on Sunday evening at 5:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 14, from noon until 3:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
Marilyn Lucille Bratsberg James, went to her Lord and loved ones August 11, 2022.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, January 24, 1927, to Henry and Anita Bratsberg. She grew up in Portal and Lignite North Dakota. Marilyn was the big sister to four brothers Jack, Gordon, Kenny, and Jerry. After graduation she taught at a country school for two years as there was a shortage of teachers due to World War II. She also attended nursing school in Minot North Dakota. While at a dance in Alexander, where her mother and stepfather Walter Allenstein were living, she met her future husband, Frederick James. They married March 11, 1949. She was Dad’s right-hand gal as they farmed south of Alex and ranched in the Badlands. They had six children; one son and five daughters. Mom and Dad shared the love of gardening, and her pride and joy were her flowers. On the first day of school each of us kids would be sent with a bouquet of flowers for our teacher.
Marilyn was an awesome cook who enjoyed finding and making new recipes.
She was active in her community; loving to go to church and their events, taking part in activities at the Senior Center, volunteering at the Lewis and Clark Trail Museum, square dancing, playing cards, her girlfriends’ birthday club, and the Long X Wagon Train. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sports and activities.
Arbor House, in Williston, became her home in 2012. They became like a second family to her. While living there she enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Twins and the Golden State Warriors, playing cards, baking and tending to flowers. These past months Visiting Angels cared lovingly for Mom.
She is survived by Kathy James, Sherri Tracy, Kit (Tammy) James, Bonnie (Denny) Guenther, and Jayson (Amy) Lund. Grandchildren; Jessica (Brady) Hanna, Kole (Jerri) James, Bo (Lindsey) James, Tanner (Erin) Tracy, Jake Tracy, Geena Tracy, Kelci (TC) Rolfstad, Rory Guenther (Darrin Munkberg), Rowdy (Miranda) Lund, Brady (Hilary) Lund and Jory Lund; 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by; husband Frederick, daughters Belinda Kay and Mary Lou Lund, and son- in-law Ray Tracy.
Our family suggests memorials may be sent to the charity of your choosing, Lewis and Clark Trail Museum, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Marilyn or leave condolences for her family.
