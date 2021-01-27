Marilyn Clare Knutson, 86
Marilyn Clare Knutson, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at her residence in Kalispell, MT. She was born on January 31, 1934, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, ND, to Truman and Myrtle (Jacobson) Jarland.
She graduated as class valedictorian from Epping High School in 1951. Marilyn received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana (then called Montana State University!) in Missoula, MT, in 1956.
Marilyn married Orlyn Knutson in 1959 in Wheelock, ND. In early grade school, Orlyn used to pull Marilyn’s hair to get candy from her…it was love at first bite. Marilyn worked at various office jobs until receiving her teaching certificate. The prime of her career was spent teaching business classes at Kalispell’s Flathead Valley Community College from 1977 until she retired in 1988.
She loved to play golf, play cards, coach her grandchildren on the art of lefse making, cheer for the Dodgers and watch gymnastics and fastpitch softball.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter Lori Jean, parents and sister (Elaine Garaas). She is survived by her son, Neal, and wife, Robin, of Kalispell; grandchildren, Morgan Bengtson (Jeffrey) of Billings, Rebecca Knutson of Bozeman and Cole Knutson of Kalispell, niece Gail Spoonts (Ken) and family, nephew Wayne Garaas (Gilda) and family. A private family service has taken place.
No formal services will be held, at her request. Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn's name to Kalispell Church of the Nazarene, 1295 Whitefish Stage, Kalispell, MT 59901.