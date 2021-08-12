Marilyn Borchardt, 68, of Minot passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Marilyn’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Marilyn’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.