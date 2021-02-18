Marietta Laraye Pflepsen, 63, a longtime Williston resident passed away Friday evening, February 12, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Marietta was born on December 31st, 1957 in Minot, North Dakota. She spent her childhood in Minot where she completed her education before moving to Williston in 1980. Marietta met James (Jim) Pflepsen in 1976 and they married on June 7, 1981.
Much of her working career was spent at the Williston Dairy Queen. She managed the business for many years. She operated the entire business for 3 years, eventually becoming the business manager/ bookkeeper until her death. Marietta owned and operated Main Street Diner in Williston for 4 years in the 1990’s.
Alongside Jim, Marietta enjoyed camping and fishing at the lake. When she was not out camping, Marietta could be found tending her flower and vegetable garden. She would attract all sorts of animals to her backyard by feeding birds and even hand feeding nuts to squirrels.
She loved to indulge Jim’s sweet tooth by baking his favorite desserts and enjoyed cooking and canning vegetables from their garden.
She adored her great nieces and nephews, always sending cards, gifts and love to them. She always looked forward to their summer visits.
Marietta and Jim poured their love into the many dogs they had over the years. Dogs always held a special place in her heart.
Whether it was family, co-workers, or friends, Marietta had a way of making them laugh. Her laugh was truly contagious. Her soft heart and caring nature is what made her special to so many people. She will be deeply missed.
Marietta is survived by her husband, Jim of Williston, ND and their dog, Mya; mother, Dorothy Nygard of Minot, ND; brother, Cory Nygard of Minot, ND; special niece, Crysta Kvam (Tom); seven great nieces and nephews of Coon Rapids, Minnesota and many cousins, in-laws, and friends.