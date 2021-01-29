Marie Krous-Gabel, 74, Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Marie was born April 24, 1946, at Dickinson, ND, to John and Colistina “Sally” (Reisenauer) Krous.
She was raised and educated in Dickinson and Bismarck, graduating from the University of Mary. Upon graduation she worked for the diocese of Bismarck.
She had a love of crafts and family.
She is survived by daughter, Deanna Finnie, sons, Richard (Chass) Fakler and Vincent (Julie) Gabel, Jr.; daughter-in-law Jackie Fakler; brother, Tom (Bev) Krous; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vincent; son Robert Fakler; twin infant daughters Jean and Marie; and brother Daryl Krous.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.