Marianne Caroline Nelson (Ohm), 78

Marianne Caroline Nelson (Ohm) passed away in Montreal, Canada on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 78.

Marianne was born April 1, 1941 in Williston, ND. She was the first child of Olive (Monson), and Morley Ohm. Marianne grew up in Alexander, ND. She excelled in numerous high school activities including band, choir, cheer leading and student government. In addition to being the Valedictorian, Marianne was voted Homecoming Queen and appointed to represent her school district at North Dakota Girl's State. Marianne discovered a love of music at a young age, becoming quite accomplished at the piano and clarinet. Her first job at the age of 14 was as a church organist in Alexander, and she continued to play the organ for Lutheran churches in numerous towns for 60 years.

