Marian Rasmussen, 88, of Grenora, passed away at the CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston early Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Saint Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Rev. Josh Parris will officiate. Interment in Grenora Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Marian Ione Molvik was born October 4, 1933 in Marion, ND, daughter of Ragnvald & Jennie Molvik. She passed away on Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021 at CHI St Alexius Williston.
Marian was raised on a farm in Fertile Valley Township North of Grenora. She attended a country school in Fertile Valley and graduated in 1951 from Grenora High School.
Marian was the oldest of four daughters, Ruth, Evie & Linda. The Molvik girls were well known for their distinctive laugh. You knew if you entered a building and one or more of the Molvik girls were there! Marian's daughters used to tell her “Don't laugh Mom – everyone will know you're here!” That never stopped her. We daughters got over the embarrassment and learned to embrace those wonderful times when all 4 Molvik girls and their Mom were together. We loved listening to them talk and laugh and laugh and laugh. We know there is a lot of laughter going on in Heaven now.
Marian married Gerald Rasmussen on August 29, 1952 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Gerry was in the Marines at the time so they moved to Fallbrook CA where their oldest daughter Jane, was born. After Gerry was honorably discharged from the Marines they moved to Washington State for a few months but decided to move back home to Grenora. Once settled back home they had their other two daughters, Laurel and Diana.
Marian was a waitress and a cook. She worked at every cafe in Grenora from the 1950's until her retirement in the late 90's. She was a fabulous cook, whether at home or at a cafe. There were customers that would only go to the Cafe on the nights she was cooking. She also worked at the Grenora Movie Theater for a while and at the Grenora Hotel for a time.
She had the biggest green thumb, there was nothing she couldn't grow. She loved gardening & canning. We used to tell her she could feed a 3rd world country out of her garden. It wasn't that big but every seed had better produce! She spent hours and hours in her flower beds, which were gorgeous! She loved to cook and bake. At Christmas, for many years, she would do all the baking of cookies, candies & flatbread for her three daughters & their families. She made and gave her specialty – homemade caramel turtles – to many friends and relatives. Her grandkids enjoyed 1000's of homemade twists over the years. If she found out you had a favorite cookie or bar you could rest assured the next time you were at her house there would be a pan of them waiting for you.
Marian was a voracious reader and loved doing crossword puzzles, and I mean the hard crossword puzzles. Her daughters tried to do them and didn't know ¼ of the answers but she did! She had just ordered some more crossword puzzle books two weeks ago. She did cross stitch pictures for her daughters and each grandchild but had to give that up before she got to the greats and great-greats.
In July of 2019 she moved to Arbor House in Williston where one of her best friends (Delores Hagge) is living. Marian and Delores have been lifelong friends, even grew up on farms next to each other. They got to spend time together again and each really enjoyed that. In August of 2020 Marian had to go into Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home, where she resided until her death. She was known at Bethel as the lady with the music on. She always had her radio or CD's playing.
Marian is survived by daughters; Jane (Alvie) Schenstad of Grenora, Laurel (Gary) Fixen of Williston, Diana (Jared) Schaefer of Dickinson; grandchildren: Janelle (Joe) Hodgins of St. Joseph MN, Heather Schenstad of Grenora, Nathan (Adina) of St. Paul, MN, Jeni (TJ) Baustad of Bismarck, ND, Josh Phelps, Tyler (Jordyn) Phelps, Matthew Schaefer & Paris Schaefer all of Dickinson, ND; 13 Great Grand-Children and 7 Great Great-Grandchildren; and Brother in Law Rod Schwandt, Burlington, ND.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; grandson, Duane Schenstad; parents; Ragnvald and Jennie Molvik; sisters Ruth Wigness, Evie Weintjes and Linda Schwandt; brother in laws Arden Wigness and Clarence Weintjes
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Marian or leave condolences for her family.