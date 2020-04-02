Marian Louise (Hagen) Johnson, 91, longtime Grenora area resident, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
Marian was born in Wildrose, ND on Sept. 26, 1928 to Theodore and Anna (Dordahl) Hagen. She was raised on a farm and attended a one-room grade school in Fertile Valley Township until eighth grade, then graduated from Grenora Public School in 1947. She continued her education at Minot Business College earning a secretarial certification. After college, Marian worked in the Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service office in both Minot and Crosby and also worked for a CPA in Williston.
On Oct. 1, 1957, Marian was united in marriage to Earl Johnson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. After they were married the couple moved to Phoenix while Earl attended radio school, after which they returned to Marian’s childhood farm and started a family.
She was an active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, involved in Ladies Aid and was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Additionally, Marian served as Clerk Treasurer of Fertile Valley Township from 1982 to 2000.
After many years on the farm, Marian and Earl moved to Williston in 2000. Earl passed away on Nov. 11, 2007. Marian resided at Golden Estates Assisted Living prior to moving into Bethel Lutheran Home in 2013.
Marian was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Dale) Wachs, of Prescott, Ariz., Linda (Michael) Johnson of Hettinger and son, Lavern (Julie) Johnson of Grenora. Grandchildren include Kyle (Amanda) Wachs of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Kurtis (Katie) Wachs of Mesa, Ariz., Anna (Luke) Kingstad-Jantzen of Zahl, ND, and Hannah and Halle Johnson both of Grenora, ND. Great-grandchildren include Abigail and Chloe Wachs both of Prescott Valley, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Johnson and sister, Thelma (Hagen) Granseth. Her kindness and gentle spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials may be made out to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Skabo Cemetery Association, rural Grenora, or the charity of your choosing.
Due to the circumstances concerning the pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com