Marian Jessica Cook, 27, McKinleyville, Calif., and Williston, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home, succumbing to complications of an autoimmune encephalopathy.
She was born Oct. 27, 1993, in Landstuhl, Germany, a daughter of Timothy and Lois (Simmons) Cook. She attended German preschool and elementary school before moving to Williston with her parents, to be near her father’s family in Mohall.
She graduated from Williston High School and went on to attend Mills College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 2016. Marian loved reading, photography and music. She was a gifted photographer. She had an eye for lighting and was skilled with Photoshop at an early age. She developed an interest in, and passion for, art history during her college years. She was compassionate in her interactions with the homeless, offering food and engaging in conversation with a respectful attitude. As she became ill, she lost many skills she valued and worried that she would not be able to be of service.
Family: Marian is survived by her father, Timothy Ross Cook, COL retired U.S. Army, Williston; and her mother, Lois Freisleben-Cook, MD, McKinleyville, Calif.; and her sister Jennifer Paris, Bismarck; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
Funeral: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mohall.
Burial: Mohall Community Cemetery, Mohall.
Visitation: One hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Friends may also sign the online guestbook at brosefuneralhome.com.
