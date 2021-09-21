Marian Harriet Benter, 92

Marian Harriet Benter died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 17, 2021. She was born January 25, 1929, in Noonan, N.D., to Albert and Luella Lee. She was the oldest of five siblings, for whom she became a family pillar and caregiver from a young age, a role she excelled at her entire life.
She met her lifelong partner and best friend, Johnny, while working at the drugstore. The young army vet, working as a mechanic, quickly became a regular there ordering milkshakes and finally asked her out on a date.
They married February 1, 1948, and together they built a home, raised five children, and created a wide network of close friends. Her life was vibrant, full of love and adventure. Marian was in the passenger’s seat of countless plane rides and car trips to visit her sister in Yerington, Nev., or their relatives’ cabin in West Glacier, always with their kids piled in the backseat. She journaled every trip and always made sure they had a family adventure at least once each year. While back home in Crosby, Marian handled the bookwork at her husband’s body shop until they both decided to “retire.”
After the kids grew up, Marian and Johnny logged thousands of miles together, split among their motorhome, motorcycle, Johnny’s wrecker (tow truck) from the body shop, and two of their restored military vehicles, the Studebaker and Carryall, in which they drove to Alaska and Portland, respectively. Marian was the first to laugh about how bumpy and hot those rides to Portland and Alaska were, and it was clear that she was happy to travel anywhere – in any kind of vehicle – so long as she was together with Johnny.
Marian was fiercely proud of her husband’s service in WWII. She, along with a dedicated group of her closest friends, built and sustained the local chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary. For years she ensured that most jackets in Divide County donned a Poppy for Memorial Day, and she served up thousands of beef pull-a-parts and dishes of potato salad at the Legion stand at the county fair.
She loved to sing and dance; she and Johnny were often the first to the dancefloor at their kids’ and grandkids’ weddings and they loved listening to live music at Legion clubs. In the summer, she kept a colorful flower garden, and she loved watching the songbirds throughout the season.
Her children fondly remember her for all the wonderful baked goods that welcomed them home from school, and the rock-solid devotion she had to her family. Her grandchildren remember her for incredibly always-on-time birthday cards and unwavering love and interest in their developing lives. Together, she and Johnny created a beautiful, enriching life out of an extraordinarily humble beginning.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Marlys Ekness, Glen Lee, and Ervin Lee; in-laws Jerry Homestead, Ray and Elenora Benter, and Orvin Kjorli; daughter Marilyn Germundson and son-in-law Galen; and daughter-in-law Debbie Benter.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Johnny; sister Alice Homestead; in-laws Millie Kjorli, Vicky Lee, and Al Ekness; children, Cheryl (Jerry) Fleck, Karen Koster, Susan (Paul) Hagen, Neil Benter (Gail Coughlin); all 13 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church on Friday, September 24, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 3 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
