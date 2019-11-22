Marian Elizabeth Rice, 86
Marian Elizabeth Rice, 86, of Stanley, ND, formerly of Tioga, passed away peacefully at the Kenmare hospital on Sunday, November 17th, 2019. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family & friends.
Marian was born August 11th, 1933 in Powers Lake, ND to Harold & Hazel (Slotsve) Jensen. She attended school in Powers Lake where she graduated in 1951. Anyone who knew her would not be surprised to learn she was voted class clown of her graduating class!
She met the love of her life, Hilmer ‘Bud’ Rice, while waitressing at a local cafe. They were married on July 27th, 1951 in Tioga, ND. From this union, five wonderful children were born. A few months before Buddy passed away, they proudly celebrated 65 years of marriage. Marian’s love for Bud was so strong & we can only imagine how happy they are to be together once again.
Marian was many things in life: a hardworking farm wife & auctioneering clerk, a loving mother & a devoted grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother. She absolutely adored all of her grandkids & spent countless days attending their activities — cheering with a pompom from the stands at wrestling matches, football, volleyball & basketball games, or honking the car horn in excitement at a horse event. Her wit & energetic spunk were signatures of her personality & she was always the “life of the party!” She loved being with her many family members & she truly did live her life to the fullest. The Tioga Sons of Norway, White Earth Valley Saddle Club & Norman Lutheran Ladies’ Aid were other groups she dedicated her time to over the years.
Marian is survived by her children: Keith (Debra) Rice of Tioga, ND, Janice Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ, Duane (Deb) Rice of River Falls, WI, Howard (Lisa) Rice of Burlington, ND & Karen Holmen (Joel Rademacher) of Berthold, ND; grandchildren: Rikki (Sarah) Rice, Bobby (Tami) Rice, Jason (Danett) Rice, Trevor (Brittany) Rice, Brett Rice (Kim DiMuzio), Jon “Bucky” Watterud, Emily Potisk, Sara (Brent) Nelson, Joshua Rice, Ryan (Charli) Arndt, Justin Rice (Marissa Wiebusch), Christopher (Amra) Hickel, Anthony (Courtney) Rice, Brooke Walter, Katie Walter, Jared Walter, Jaycee Walter, Tara (Bradley) Uran, Ashley (Aaron) Skarsgard, Nikki (Lynn) Heinle; great grandchildren: Paige, Logan & Leah Aadnes, Cody, Kash & Presley Rice; Zachary, Joseph (Jocci), Dawson & Tyson Rice; Wyatt, Tucker, Lucas & Brantley Rice; Tayton, Rylan & Shaylee Rice; McKenna & Ashlyn Sirek, Logan Gorr, Blake & Brynlee Nelson; Camden & Camille Arndt; Braxton, Benjamin & Sophia Hickel; Cooper, Sawyer & Landri Skarsgard; Maycee Copeland & Hudson Heinle; great-great grandchildren: Karter & Charlotte Rice; Noah Rice; brothers: Roy Jensen & Eugene Jensen; brother-in-law: Jerome (Ardis) Rice; & many nieces, nephews & other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; sister, Delores; daughter-in-law, Wanda Rice; son-in-law, Jim Johnson; great grandson, Oliver Skarsgard.
Family service will be held Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at 5:00 pm at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Burial will be held at Norman Lutheran Church Cemetery on June 20th, 2020. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family.