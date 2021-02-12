Marian Eide, 93

Marian Louise Eide passed away at the Tioga Medical Center on February 11, 2021. Marian was born on August 12, 1927 to Orville and Mary Olson on August 12, 1927 in Ray, ND. She was the oldest of four daughters and was soon joined by her younger sister Ellen, and 10 years later by twin sisters, June & Joan.
Marian loved working outside with her father helping on the family farm, and was proud that she was the "son" her dad never had while her sister Ellen enjoyed doing indoor things with their mother.
Marian was very strong and had a lot of determination, and could do any chore that any boy could do. She also loved being the "hired man" for her Grandpa John Daniels.
She attended a one room grade school in rural Ray and went to high school in Ray.
On April 15, 1946 she married Arnold Eide. They have five children, Arden (Val) of New Town, ND; Myron (Linda) of Ray, ND; Bev Viall of Ray, ND; Myra (Skeeter) Osvold of Crosby, ND; and Barry (Michelle) Eide of Noonan, ND.
Arnold and Marian lived in rural Ray and later moved to Noonan, ND where she was employed by the Noonan Good Samaritan Center as the Dietary Director for 20 years. She also served as the Mayor of Noonan.
Arnold and Marian enjoyed traveling and going on adventures with her sister Ellen and Ellen's husband Chet. They especially enjoyed exploring Medora.
Marian also loved the many family gatherings with the Eide side of the family, as well as her own side of the Olson family. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved baking treats to leave at the Noonan elevator for the local farmers. Marian loved hosting holidays at her home for her children and grandchildren.
After Arnold’s death, Marian moved back to the family home in Ray. She enjoyed going to Senior Citizens and especially enjoyed being known as the coffee maker. Marian always joked that she felt she was pretty special, because the boss lady would pick her up for Seniors Citizens.
Marian’s grandchildren include Lisa Eide, Erik Eide, Stephanie (Brad) Domier, Kirsten (Joey) Aldinger, Lance Eide, Ranae (Randall) Simpson, Rhonda Erie, Monte Viall, Robin Viall, Jeff (Lynelle) Osvold, Brian (Amy) Osvold, Travis Eide, Blaine (Lisa) Eide, Ben (Jasmine) Eide and Taylor Verlinde. She is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and her first great-great-grandchild who is due in June.
Marian is survived by her twin sisters, June Hamers and Joan LaJoie; sister-in-law, Donna (Jerry) Marlow and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents; sister, Ellen; brothers-in-law, George Schumacher, Cecil Hamers and Chet Hamer; son-in-law, Raymond Viall; granddaughters, Rebecca Viall and Jennifer Verlinde, and granddaughter-in-law, Donya Eide.
Marian’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ray, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. After the burial a luncheon will be held at Ray Senior Citizens Center in Ray, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Marian’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.