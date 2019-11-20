Marian E. Rice, 86, of Stanley, ND formerly of Tioga, ND passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Kenmare Hospital in Kenmare, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and share condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Burial will be in the Spring of 2020 at Norman Lutheran Cemetery, East of Tioga, ND. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.