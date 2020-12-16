Maria M. Unger, 89
Maria M. Unger, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 9, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Greg Luger will officiate. Cremation has taken place and her cremated remains will be buried at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Maria’s Mass of Christian Burial will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 1:00 PM Saturday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to: EVERSON COUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME, click on the EVENT, for Maria.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Maria “Tiny” Madonna Unger was born on October 25th, 1931 in Trenton, North Dakota, the daughter of Alphonse “Alfred” and Mary Louise (Vandall) Falcon. She was baptized at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. She attended school in Trenton and received her GED from Williston State College.
On October 3, 1953, Maria was united in marriage to Dayton “Bud” Unger in Williston, ND. She had 4 sons and 2 daughters. The couple resided in Williston. Maria enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels. She always had food waiting for them. She loved having her garden filled with vegetables during the summer. She enjoyed going fishing with Bud and her family. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Center in both Williston and Trenton to play bingo and have lunch and great conversation. She liked to listen to Vern playing his guitar and Judy singing and tapping her foot to the music. She enjoyed going out on the pontoon during the summer with Kelly and his family. She traveled to Bismarck to see her sons, Bill, Mike, Kelly and daughters- in-law and her many grandchildren. In her final years, she loved to play card games on her I-pad, watch Supernatural with granddaughter, Cortney (Marko) and great grandson, Douglas. She liked having her hair and nails done by her daughter, Judy and granddaughters, Cortney and Chantel. She loved sitting out on her porch eating lunch with her great-grandchildren, Douglas, Steven, Kendall, Levi, Marija and Maja.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Diana (Ardean) Harstad, her grandchildren, David (Shannon) Harstad, Michele Robertsdahl, Steven (Charity) Harstad, Amy (Matt) Haugen, Aaron (Courtney) Harstad; her son, William (Cheryl) Unger, her grandchildren Shilo (James) Bernier, Michelle Jundt, Carrie Damm, Risa (Mike) Cavett, Barb (Kenny) Yeager, William (Brandy) Unger; her son, Vernon (Mary) Unger, her grandchildren, Jaxon (Porsche) Unger, Andrew (Karissa) Teske, Michael Christensen, Shandon Unger; her daughter, Judy Unger, her grandchildren, Cortney (Marko) Pobric, Paul (Chelsey) Palmer, Dylan Zent; her son, Michael (Steph) Unger, her grandchildren, Michael Unger, Zachary Unger, Icy Unger; her son, Kelly (Jodi) Unger, her grandchildren, Chantel Unger, Tyler (Carly) Unger; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law, Elinor Falcon and Arlene Falcon.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton; her parents, Alphonse and Mary Falcon; her brothers, Lawrence, Walter, Finley, Joe, Jim and William; her sisters, Dolly, Gladys, Kathrine; her granddaughter, Lindsey; her great-granddaughter Gabrielle; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Maria or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral on Friday, December 18th from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.