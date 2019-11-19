Margo J. Claycomb, 75
Margo J. Claycomb, 75, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
A Family Service open to family and friends will be held Thursday evening, November 21st at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Margo was born December 10, 1943 in Muskegon, MI and was raised in Traverse City, where she has always considered her true home. She moved to Williston in 1979, where she lived until the final days of her life. For 17 years, she worked as a business manager to Orthopedic Surgeon and dear friend, Clay Vaughn M.D.
Margo met Richard Nelson in 1999, spending 20 years with the love of her life. The two shared a love for food and travel, which included hundreds of visits to one of their favorite destinations, Las Vegas, NV. They were known to spoil their grandchildren after returning from one of their lucky casino tours.
Margo is remembered for her dynamic and quick-witted personality. Raised in a large Greek and Italian family, Margo was most certainly recognized as the boss in any situation, especially in the kitchen where her unparalleled cooking skills could contend with that of the world’s best chefs. Most importantly, Margo was a first and always a loving mother. She valued friends and family as the most treasured in life.
Margo Jansine Claycomb of Williston, ND entered her heavenly home Saturday morning, November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rubye Springstead; her adoptive father, Aaron Springstead; her father, Anthony Mazzuca; her sister Antionette Sapp; her former husband, Stanley Claycomb; and stepson, Barry Nelson.
She is survived by her partner, Richard Nelson; all three of her and Stanley’s children, Shaun Claycomb and his partner; Holly Poet; Bethany Ann Claycomb Roller and her husband, Patrick; Dean Claycomb; and stepchildren, Kristi Nelson, Rianna Brunelle and her husband, Adam; Cindy Wolery and her husband, Mike; and Eric Nelson and his wife, Kara. She is also survived by all of her grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Jensine Coolidge McGovern and husband Chris; Nick Wilson; Dean (D.J.) Claycomb; Ashley Claycomb; Alec Garcia; Kasey Nelson; A.J.Brunelle; Rylen Brunelle; Emma Wolery; Liam Wolery; Addison Nelson; and Thor Nelson. She is also survived by all six of her great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Margo or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21st from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Friday, November 22nd from 9:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.