Margo J. Claycomb, 75
Margo J. Claycomb, 75, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
A Family Service open to family and friends will be held Thursday evening, November 21st at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21st from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Friday, November 22nd from 9:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
