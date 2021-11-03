Margaret Vera Holm, 96
Margaret Vera Holm, 96, of Billings, formerly of rural Appam, North Dakota, passed away at her daughter’s home in Billings under the care of hospice on Friday morning, October 29, 2021.
Margaret Vera (Gilbert) Holm was born on August 8, 1925, in Williston N.D. She was the middle child of Dwight Raymond Gilbert and Sarah Ellen (Harvey) Gilbert. She was raised on the family farm in Hanks, N.D. area and attended Hanks Public School.
On November 24, 1945, Margaret was united in marriage to Ole R. Holm in Plentywood, MT. They had over 65 years together on the farm north of Appam raising their eight children. Ole passed away on July 8, 2011. She took great pride in being a farmer’s wife and all the hard work that went with it, including serving hot meals in the fields, milking cows, driving tractors and grain trucks, hauling hay and picking rock. She loved the chickens and was still picking eggs up until she moved off the farm in the fall of 2011. For someone not knowing how to cook before marriage, she sure turned into a great cook.
Margaret was a supporter of the Elmgren and Alamo schools and all of her children’s functions.
Margaret moved to Billings, MT. in September of 2013 to live with her daughter Betty (Dean) Pettis. She enjoyed going out to movies, shopping, dining out and going for drives around town.
Her most difficult times were losing three children: Robert in August 1974, Todd in March 1994, and Rebecca in May 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Dwight & Sarah Gilbert; husband, Ole; brothers, Howard, Harvey, Herbert, and Alvin; sisters, Catherine Gathman of AZ and Genevieve Twete of ID; daughters-in-law, Sue and Rhonda, son-in-law, Rob Zelzer and six other siblings who died in infancy.
Surviving Margaret, her daughter, Betty (Dean) Pettis of Billings, MT; sons, David (Jean) of Idaho, Douglas (Jona) of Idaho, Tim (Layne) of Alamo, Randy (Christy) of Alamo; sisters, Elaine Schaub of Oregon, Muriel Miars of Kansas; brothers, Keith of Williston and Dean of Washington, 23 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.