Margaret V. Holm, 96

Margaret V. Holm, 96, of Billings, formerly of rural Appham, North Dakota, passed away at her daughter’s home in Billings under the care of hospice on Friday morning, October 29, 2021.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

