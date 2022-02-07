Margaret (Marge) Forbes, 93, passed away early in the morning on February 3, 2022 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT. No services are being planned at this time. Fulkerson- Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Marge Forbes was born on July 4, 1928 in Wheelock, ND to Alex and Anna Skorick. She attended local schools and then went to college in Havre, MT to become a teacher. She taught in three country school for several years.
On December 23, 1950, she married John Forbes in Bainville, MT. They established their home in the McCabe area where they lived and farmed for many years. She was a nurses aid at the Culbertson Hospital temporarily, but a faithful farm wife most of her life.
She is preceded in death by; her parents, two brothers, two sisters, husband John and great granddaughter Lyla Gintz (14 months).
Marge is survived by; her three daughters, Susan (Bob) Beck of Post Falls, ID, Pamela (Mike)
Weyer of Golva, ND, and Cindy Cain of McCabe, MT; her granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) Gintz of Post Falls, ID; and three great grandchildren, Landon, Lane, Layla Gintz.
Marge was known by her family and friends to be kind, thoughtful, generous, and a wonderful cook. So many relatives and friends have been blessed by her “open door” policy with abundant food and good conversation at the kitchen table. Marge was a woman of strong faith and spent many hours with her well-worn Bible. She was a member of the Bainville Methodist Church, where she served as pianist/organist for many years.
We would like to thank the staff at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT for their tender care of Marge.
