Margaret Mae Hopper, 95

Margaret Mae Hopper (nee Head) passed away on December 7, 2019.
Born in Williston ND to William (Guy) and Sophie Head, Margaret grew up in Malta, Montana and graduated from Malta High School. Margaret used her vocal gift in many ways throughout her life with choir, trio and solo work. She attended St. Paul Bible Institute before moving to Seattle and beginning a career. She also attended Simpson Bible Institute and a local business school.
In 1961, Margaret married Kenneth Hopper and welcomed daughter Elizabeth Ann in 1963. Margaret then switched from career bookkeeper to volunteer and homemaker.
In 1969, the family relocated to Olympia, WA. Margaret was suddenly widowed in 1982. However, Margaret remained strong in her faith and ministry. She cared for her mother, Sophie, until her death in 1999 and relocated back to Seattle to be near her daughter’s family.
Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Dale Lydin, grandchildren Daniel Lydin and Kate Lydin, brothers and sisters-in-law Dwayne and Shirley Head; San Luis Obispo CA and Bill and Florence Head, Bloomington MN Margaret was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Merwin and Dolores Head.
Memorial service Sunday, February 9th 2 pm Shoreline Community Church; 125 NE 185th Street; Shoreline WA 98155. Interment will be at Masonic Memorial Park; Tumwater WA. Donations can be made to the Dr. Dwayne Head Scholarship Endowment, Cal Poly State University; San Luis Obispo, CA 93407 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association