Mae Lorraine Vaage, 94
Mae Lorraine Vaage, 94, of Stanley, ND, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, of natural causes, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ on February 14, 2021.
Mae’s Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at First English Lutheran Church in Lostwood, ND. Pastor Rodney Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, North Dakota.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services.