Madge Meisel, 85
Madge Amanda (nee Dubourt) Meisel, age 85 of Williston, ND and recently Owensville, MO, passed away on March 27, 2021.
She was born on February 23, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND to Paul and LaRaine Dubourt. She grew up in and around the Grand Forks area. Madge married George in 1957. They moved to Williston in 1959 where she worked as an RN at Mercy Hospital for 35 years. Madge earned her Bachelors of Nursing degree from University of Mary in 1984. Her love of the profession led her to establish and teach the Health Careers class at Williston High School for 20 years and nursing classes at Williston State College for 3 years.
Madge was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Paul and LaRaine, son Paul Meisel and son-in-law Dave Schlemper.
Those who are left to treasure her memory are her children: Marge Kunik (Bill), Kathie Runge (Kevin), Joseph, Anne, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Loved ones may call at the Fulkerson Funeral Home on Friday, May 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 29 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to your favorite local foodshelf.