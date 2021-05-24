Madge A. Meisel, 85
Madge A. Meisel, 85, of Owensville, MO, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home in Owensville, MO. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Madge’s Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston, ND. Loved ones may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and one hour prior to the Mass at the church
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Madge’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.