Mabel Falck, 93, of Lignite, ND passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Mabel’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Lignite, ND. Pastor Janet Gwin will officiate. Burial will be at the Norwegian Cemetery in Lignite, ND.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.