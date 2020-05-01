Mabel Anne (Thompson) Sherman, 80

Mabel Anne (Thompson) Sherman was born February 17, 1940 on the farm at rural Reserve, MT, one of 11 children to Nels and Mathilda (Flakne) Thompson.
Mabel attended Plentywood School, graduating in 1958. She married Clarence Sherman on October 17, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plentywood, MT. Mabel and Clarence lived in many places following Clarence’s work in the oil fields. Mabel and Clarence raised four children—Tracy, Nancy, Kevin, and Tim.
Mabel enjoyed being a homemaker and selling Avon. Her hobbies included embroidery and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Mabel so enjoyed time spent with family and visiting with friends.
After Clarence’s retirement, they settled in Medicine Lake, MT. After Clarence’s passing February 5, 2014, Mabel remained in Medicine Lake until moving to Williston, ND in September, 2019 to be closer to family.
Mabel is preceded in death by Clarence, her husband of 54 years; brothers Eugene, Melvin, Eddie, and Nels Thompson; and sisters Viola Grimes, Gladys Lindell, and Dorothy Clark.
Mabel is survived by daughters Tracy (Wally) Tormaschy and Nancy (Sam) Balikian; sons Kevin and Tim (Robin) Sherman; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers John (Betty) Thompson and Rick (Joan) Thompson; sister Irene (Jim) Nordstrom; sisters-in-law Clarice Thompson and Glennis Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.