Mabel Ann Sherman, 80

Memorial services for Mabel Sherman will be 11AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Medicine Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Johnette Grefe officiating. A graveside committal will follow at the Medicine Lake Cemetery. A reception will then be held at the Medicine Lake Fire Hall. Friends and family are requested to practice social distancing in observance of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mabel Ann Sherman was born February 17, 1940 on the farm at rural Reserve, MT, one of 10 (or 11)children to Nels and Mathilda (Flakne)Thompson.
Mabel attended Plentywood School, graduating in 1958. She married Clarence Sherman on October 17, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plentywood, MT. Mabel and Clarence lived in many places following Clarence’s work in the oil fields of North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Mabel and Clarence raised four children—Tracy, Nancy, Kevin, and Tim.
Mabel enjoyed being a homemaker and selling Avon. Her hobbies included embroidery, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Mabel so enjoyed time spent with family and visiting with friends.
After Clarence’s retirement, they settled in Medicine Lake, MT.
After Clarence’s passing February 5, 2014, Mabel remained in Medicine Lake until moving to Williston, ND (year) to be closer to family. People said she was a good cook and many people liked her because she was so friendly and had such a great smile. Mabel’s pets were important to her
especially her cat “Skunky” who was always by her side. Her family and friends were her life and she love to communicate with them by video chat on her tablet as well as type letters and mail them the old fashioned way.
Mabel is preceded in death by Clarence, her husband of 54 years; brothers Melvin, Eddie, and Nels Thompson; and sisters Viola Grimes and Dorothy Clark.
Mabel is survived by daughters Tracy (Wally) Tormaschy and Nancy (Sam) Balikian; sons Kevin and Tim (Robin) Sherman; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers John (Betty) Thompson and Rick (Joan)
Thompson; sister Irene (Jim) Nordstrom; sisters-in-law Clarice Thompson and Glennis Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.