M. Margaret Eikren, 97
M. Margaret Eikren, 97, of Williston, ND, formerly of Alexander, ND, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at C.H.I. St. Alexius Mercy Medical Center in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Maynard Mahlen will officiate. Burial will be in Rawson Cemetery, Rawson, ND. Friends may call Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel and one hour prior to services on Saturday.
M. Margaret Nepstad was born on April 18, 1922 to Carl and Hulda (Braaten) Nepstad in Watford City, ND. She and her two younger sisters, Evelyn and Hazel, were raised on the farm 12 miles SE of Watford City and moved to Rawson, ND in 1939.
She was married to Gilbert Leer in 1944 and although they had no children of their own, Margaret raised her half sister from the age of 2 through high school. After 41 years of marriage, Margaret was widowed and later married Pete Eikren who also passed.
Margaret continued to live in the Eikren home in Alexander for many years; keeping busy with sewing, quilting and church activities. She also worked part time doing housework and making pies and caramel rolls for the local cafe. While living in Rawson and Alexander she went to every “Old Settler’s” picnic since its inception more than sixty years ago and had the “buttons” to prove it. She very much enjoyed attending ladies groups, but one by one, her friends moved into retirement homes. Alexander became a lonely place even though at the age of 92, she continued to drive to Williston and Watford City. When the day came that her wonderful neighbors, Janice and Red Bruins, who did so much for her (mowing, shoveling even driving her to the doctor in Bismarck) told her that they were moving to Billings, she knew the time had come for her to leave Alexander. As independent as she was the time had come.
The Lord had a perfect place for Margaret at Bethel Terrace Apartments in Williston. She had to have a two bedroom, one for all of her sewing things.
Even though she had many physical challenges the three years she lived in her apartment, people there were so kind and helped with baked goods, even the loan of a tiny wheelchair which her niece could use to wheel her around the grocery store so that she could continue to do her own shopping. Clarene Vee from “Senior Companions” was also a great blessing.
We used to tease Margaret that the reason she outlived six younger siblings; Evelyn, Hazel, Marlan, Kendel, Maylan and Clarene is because she never had any children.
Margaret is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and is the last one in our family who is part of the “greatest generation” to leave this world. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander and had received Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Margaret was looking forward to going to her eternal home in Heaven.