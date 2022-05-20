Lynda Lou Kittelson, 78, Dickinson, died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Edgewood Hawks Point, Dickinson. Lynda’s Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Dickinson with Pastor Mike Pretzer officiating.
Lynda Lou Johnson, born September 13, 1943, in Williston, to Selmer and Bernice (Running) Johnson. Lynda had two brothers, Roger Johnson and Wayne Johnson, and one sister Laurelee Muessman. Lynda obtained her 1961 High School Diploma from Williston High School. She married Alfred Edwin Olson on November 26, 1960; Alfred passed away in 1976. She received her LPN diploma from Williston State College and worked at Mercy Hospital in Williston for several years.
Lynda had many friends, and she was witty, fun, intelligent, and loved her family. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, her two dogs, Benji and Bekka, and knitting and crocheting.
Lynda later married Art Kittelson on May 1, 1982, and they owned and operated the Roughrider Inn for Veterans in Williston. Lynda and Art were married for 39 years. Grandchildren include David Pankowski, Mandi Hjelmen, Erik Pankowski, Karlea (Nate) Norby, Sara (Kevin) Bruton, Aaron Opsal, Kaylee Kitzan, Whitney Kitzan, and Hannah (Tanner) Swift.
Lynda and Art lived in Williston for many years, and in 2003 they sold the Roughrider Inn and retired to their home in Yuma, Arizona, where they lived out their retirement years. Lynda moved back to ND to be near family last year and resided in her apartment at Hawks Point Assisted Living in Dickinson, following Art’s death.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sister; and husbands, Alfred and Arthur. Surviving Lynda are her children, Susan Pankowski, Jodi (David) Snow, Kristi (Perry) Kitzan and Michael (Kim) Olson; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lynda’s love and care for her family will be missed immensely.