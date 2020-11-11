Lynda J. Labatte, 69, of Froid, MT, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Williston Airport in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
A Funeral Mass for Lynda will be held at 10:00 AM, (MST) Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Culbertson, MT. Father Baskar Anandan will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (MST) at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Culbertson, MT, followed by a Prayer Vigil that will be held at 7:00 PM (MST).
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lynda’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.