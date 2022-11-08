Lyle Victor Qualley, 73

Lyle Victor Qualley passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Williston, North Dakota on November 6, 2022.
Lyle was born March 19th, 1949 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Ernest & Marie (Binde) Qualley. He grew up on the family farm that was homesteaded by his grandparents in 1902. Lyle attended a one-room country school for the first eight grades. He then graduated from Ray High School in 1968.
Lyle was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and spent most of his service stationed in Germany. He traveled throughout Europe while stationed there. He climbed a few mountains, including The Grand Tetons in Wyoming. Lyle was once bitten by a poisonous snake while on an archeological dig in Egypt.
He also worked on oil rigs in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
His church was very important to him and he served three missions with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lyle attended Rick’s college in Rexburg, Idaho, and BYU in Provo, Utah.
Lyle met the love of his life, Patricia (Patti) Parsons and was married in January, 1990. They lived north of Ray, in Williston, and also in Little Rock, Arkansas. He courageously helped Patti fight Alzheimer's. He especially cherished the times when Patti’s memory returned, even if only for a short time. Lyle loved Patti unconditionally.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Darrell.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; sisters, Sandra (Len) Hall and Sharlene (Eric) Jonson; brother, Ron (Katie) Qualley, as well as numerous nieces & nephews and Patti’s children and grandchildren.
Lyle always looked for the good in everything. He was a kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed.
Lyle’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Williston, ND. Bishop Mark Maddocks will officiate. A Private Burial will be in Rainbow Valley Cemetery in Ray, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Lyle’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Qualley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.