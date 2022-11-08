Lyle Victor Qualley, 73

Lyle Victor Qualley passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Williston, North Dakota on November 6, 2022.

Lyle was born March 19th, 1949 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Ernest & Marie (Binde) Qualley. He grew up on the family farm that was homesteaded by his grandparents in 1902. Lyle attended a one-room country school for the first eight grades. He then graduated from Ray High School in 1968.

