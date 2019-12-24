Lyle Monson, 84
Lyle Monson, 84, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lyle or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.