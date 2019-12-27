Lyle Monson, 84, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
On Christmas Eve, Lyle R Monson went to celebrate the birth of our Savior in heaven. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife, Darlene and surrounded by his loving family.
Lyle Robert Monson was born January 8, 1935 to Ray and Florence (Huseby) Monson at Plentywood, Montana. He was baptized in Plentywood and confirmed his Christian faith in Stanley, ND.
He graduated from Stanley High School in 1953 and attended one year of college at Wahpeton School of Science. As a young man, he worked summers on local farms around Stanley.
On March 23, 1956, he married his high school sweet heart, Darlene Enns in Stanley. After they were married, they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where their daughter Lori was born. In 1958, they moved back to North Dakota where they settled in Williston, where they added two sons to their story, Steven and Scott.
Lyle was employed by Sweetheart Bakery and Bridgeman Creamery as a salesman. He then went to work for Cenex warehouse where he held various positions for 18 years, the last as inventory control. In 1988 he started his own business, L D Sharpening Service which he owned until his retirement in 2013. He loved to go to the shop every day and visiting with his customers.
Lyle was a member of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church where he held several positions over the years, including deacon, and superintendent of the Sunday school.
He was an original member of the Williston Basin Racing Association and served as the announcer for several years. Racing was one of his greatest passions which he passed onto his kids and his grandson, Levi. On most weekends the family could be found at some variety of racing. His favorite was sprint cars, he attended the Sprint Nationals several years in a row.
Lyle loved to be outdoors in any capacity, whether it was gardening, camping, or hunting. He took his family camping every weekend and there was always a vacation, in the summer to see the sights. He looked forward to hunting in the fall where his favorite activity was driving the country side, eating lunch and visiting with his lifelong friend, Arvid.
Lyle’s greatest love, however, was his family. He was married to the love of his life, Darlene, for 63 years. Their dedication to each other was unfailing and a wonderful example for his family.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Whether it was Sunday suppers or just visiting at the house. He could always be found following his kids, grandsons, and great grandsons sporting activities, and to watch his one and only granddaughter dance.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Monson, Florence Monson (Skaar); stepfather, Reinhert Skaar; and brother, Leroy Monson.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene (Suzie) Monson; daughter, Lori Kirby and her children, Jason (Melissa), Kacy (Angela), Levi Lyle (Lindy) Kirby; son, Steven (Tamy) Monson and their children, Mathew (Deanna) Monson, Lyndsey Monson (Zach McCoy); son, Lyle Scott (Sandy) Monson, and their children Michael (Abbey), Cody (Denise) Monson; great grandchildren, Cole, Peter, Nathan, Luci, Carter Lyle, Ayden, Damen, Kamden, Braxton, Hudson, Ashlynn, Brolin, Diem, Cooper, Bennett; sisters-in-law, Avis Monson and Corliss Trom; brother in law, Denis Trom; special friends, Arvid and Judy Johnson; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
