Lyle Krogedal, 77

Lyle Lewis Krogedal gained his wings on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT. Lyle was born in Williston, ND on March 31, 1942, 20 minutes before his beautiful twin sister, Carolyn Marie, to Gladys Sophie and Lewis B. Krogedal.
Lyle attended school in Froid Public School in Froid, Montana. He worked side by side with his Dad on the family farm as a very young boy and was operating his family farm beginning at the age of 14 years old as his Dad was so ill. Lyle often shared his sincere appreciation and adoration of the Froid Principal Joe Fawn, who knew Lyle was working the farm during school days and so he would work with Lyle at night so he was able to graduate high school. Lyle was quite the basketball player who had a shot that was unstoppable.
In June of 1963, Lyle married Gail Krogedal and they lived on the family farm with his folks. They had 2 children, Lisha and Todd, whom Lyle adored from the moment he laid eyes on them. In April of 1978, Lyle married Dorothy Krogedal and expanded his family. He adopted Joseph Krogedal and could not have been more proud of his son. Dorothy also brought children, Kenneth Flint and Debra Wheeler to complete their family.
Lyle LOVED life and truly embraced every day as a blessing. His family farm and his family were his passions which he lived for, tended to and cared for, his entire life as a born leader. He grew up with a strong work ethic. Farming and ranching was the only way of life for Lyle.
Lyle was a devoted father who loved and supported his kids. He traveled to every ball game no matter the conditions. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, dancing, watching the oil market and cruising around the local countryside looking at crops and admiring the beautiful NE Montana landscape….God’s Country! Lyle never met a stranger. He loved to go on his coffee runs in Froid, Culbertson and Bainville in his retirement years visiting with friends, family and whomever he ran across. Age doesn’t matter. He would visit with the young kids just like he would anyone else he happened to run into. His life-long dream was to farm with his son “Tooder” which came true in 1997 when Todd moved back and worked with his Dad.
He always had a smile that would light up any room and would lend a helping hand to anyone, anytime…there was no question. You never knew who might be at the breakfast, dinner or supper table, as he would insist that anyone who stopped by ….”Come on in and have a bite with us”!
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Krogedal and Gladys Elvsaas; his mother-in-law, Ruth Goudette; brother, Richard Krogedal; sister-in-law, Connie Krogedal; brothers-in-law, Robert Smith and William J. Goudette; nephew, Scott Krogedal; and niece, Jill Krogedal.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Krogedal (his BOSS!); daughter, Lisha (Kenny) Denny and their son, Dylan; son, Todd (Brenda) Krogedal and their children, Morgan, Bonny, Kyle and Kip; son, Joseph (Stephan) Krogedal; son, Kenneth (Onie) Flint and their children, Kyle, Mike, Rachel and Crystal; daughter, Debra Wheeler (Brian) and her children, Dawn, Dodie, Audrina and Isaiah; several great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and every friend he ever had…they were ALL considered Lyle’s family.
Donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s foundation in lieu of flowers.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, (MST) Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Community Center in Froid, Mt. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Inurnment will be at Kvile Cemetery, Froid, MT, with family immediately following services. A luncheon will be held in honor of Lyle at the Froid Community Center.
Friends may call at the Community Center one hour prior to services. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family.