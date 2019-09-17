Lyle Krogedal, 77, of rural Froid, MT, passed away Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, (MST) Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Community Center in Froid, Mt. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Inurnment will be at Froid North Cemetery, Froid, MT. Friends may call at the Community Center one hour prior to services.