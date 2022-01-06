Lyle G. Hansen, 75, of Wildrose, North Dakota, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND on Monday afternoon, January 3, 2022.
In keeping with Lyle’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Lyle or leave condolences for his family.
Lyle Gerard Hansen was born on March 2, 1946 to Morris and Sylvia Hansen. Lyle was raised on the family farm, he attended and graduated from Wildrose High School in 1964. From there he attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND from 1964-1966. He went on to volunteer for the military draft and heroically served one year in Thailand where he worked construction on landing strips for refueling US forces flying to Vietnam. After his return to the US Lyle served as part of military detail providing military honors at funerals of veterans. He was discharged in 1968. Afterwards Lyle found himself at a trade school in Minneapolis where he went on to work as heat and air conditioning apprentice for many years. In 1971 his father passed away and Lyle moved back home to the family farm. He had a love for ranching and took great pride in being the third-generation farmer on the winsome homestead in Williams county.
In 1970 Lyle married Rhonda Kettner, this Marriage was blessed with two children, Craig and Saron. In 1984 he married Cindy Christianson who now survives him. Lyle was an active member in the American Legion, he served as president of Big Meadow Township board for many years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose. Lyle was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2008. He challenged the disease by continuing to be as active as possible on the farm, often quoting that “it takes me a week to a month to get a day’s work done.”. He seldom complained about his health, always reassuring those he loved that he was “oh fine, just fine.”. Lyle was a quiet, soft-spoken man who never wanted to be the center of attention. However, when he did talk it was always worth listening to because they often ended with a humorous unexpected joke or story.
Lyle was devoted and so loved his children and grandchildren, they brought so much joy to his and Cindy’s life. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Craig (Kasha) of Grand Marias, MN; daughter, Saron
(Eric) of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, grandchildren Kyler, Jack, Sylvie, and Luke; sisters Mary (John) Longnecker, Lake St. Louis MO and Sharri (Doug) Cvancara, Wildrose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Morris; mother, Sylvia; Brother, Warren; And step-father, Edner Ellington.