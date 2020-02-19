Lydia Rose Enget, 16, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday night, February 17, 2020, under the care of Hospice at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Williston. Rev. D.D. Puckett will officiate. Interment of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Friends are welcome to sign a guest book and view pictures on Friday, February 21 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
A complete obituary will follow.
