Lydia Rose Enget, 16, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday night, February 17, 2020, under the care of Hospice at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Williston. Rev. D.D. Puckett will officiate. Interment of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Friends are welcome to sign a guest book and view pictures on Friday, February 21 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Lydia Rose Enget (Bug), as she was also known, was born January 10, 2004 to Elizabeth Stein and Tracey Enget in Williston, North Dakota. At age 4, Lydia then met her stepdad David Lange, who became a big influence in her life.
At about the age of 4, she also started losing her vision. While she was attending public school in Williston, she began struggling with her learning. At that time, her parents decided to give her a more independent life with blindness. Lydia and her sister Larissa then started attending the school for the Blind in South Dakota. While at the school in SD, she made many friends. The school became her second family. Lydia made a very good friend that her parents and sisters heard about daily, her name is Haley. They were two peas in a pod.
Two year ago she was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten Disease. Lydia will always be remembered for her Bug Hugs, as we called them. Lydia loved life to the fullest. She loved summers and spending time in the pool, jumping on the trampoline, listening to Justin Bieber music, camping, rides on the razor with her dad David, and movie nights with her dad Tracey. Lydia taught us all so many things about how to love life. We have all been blessed to have her in our lives, for the short time we did.
Lydia will be remembered by her mom, Beth Stein; stepdad, David Lange; her sisters, KeiAnna Stein, Larissa Enget, Lizzy Enget, Lacey Lange and Kailee Lange all of Williston; her dad, Tracey Enget of Williston; sister, Kirsten Enget (nephew Brysen & niece Addilynn) of MN, sister, Kendra (nephew Atticus); grandparents, Marie (Eric) Hoth of Billings, MT, Barretta Lindell of Park River, ND, great-grandma Donna Brown of Williston, ND; aunty Cindy Stoner of Billings, MT; uncle Jonathan (Kathern) Stoner; Ryan Stoner all of Billings, MT; Wanda (Nate) Thome and their 4 kids of Williston, ND, Debbie (Dave) Lindell and their 4 kids of Park River, ND; Lacey Hewson of WA (Leilani and Justin); great-aunt Diana (Steve) Roy of Williston, ND and many amazing cousins.
She is preceded in death by grandmas Betty Stein; Debbie Hewson Brown; grandpas Jerry Brown, Elsworth Enget; uncle Steve Enget and many more. Beth and David want to give a special thanks to Lydia’s sisters KeiAnna, Lizzy, Lacey for the extraordinary help that was given to Lydia. They are great sisters.
A special thanks to Uncle Dan and Aunt Penny Brown and family for all they have done.
