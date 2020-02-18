Lydia Rose Enget, 16, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday night, February 17, 2020, under the care of Hospice at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lydia or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
