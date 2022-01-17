Purchase Access

Luise Mahder, 98, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side on Sunday, January 16, 2022, under the care of hospice.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Luise or leave condolences for her family.

To send flowers to the family of Luise Mahder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 21
Funeral Service
Friday, January 21, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
