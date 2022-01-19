Luise Mahder, 98, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side on Sunday, January 16, 2022, under the care of hospice.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 21 at the Chapel of First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. In keeping with Luise’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are welcome to sign a guest book and view pictures one hour before the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, Luise’s family prefers that memorials be given to First Lutheran Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Luise Theresia was born on March 16,1923 in Sopron, Hungary to Gottlieb and Susanna (Heckenast) Thoma. She spent her youth in Europe. She, her mother, and grandmother, displaced by WWII , emigrated to the Chicago area in 1950. Luise married Albert Andrew Mahder on July 11,1923. She worked in a factory until 1961, then became a full time homemaker. She and Albert raised their family in Oak Lawn, IL and moved to Williston, ND in 1994.
Luise was a talented seamstress and made much of her own clothes. She enjoyed gardening, baking, craftwork and needlework. Much of her time after retirement was spent crocheting a wide variety of projects. Her yard was always a colorful blanket of flowers. Luise, affectionately known as Oma, treasured time with her grandchildren and spent many hours taking walks and playing with them. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Williston.
Luise is survived by her children, Albert Mahder of Little Chute, WI, and Ruth (Bob) Benson of Williston; grandchildren, Cassandra (Brian) Flegel, Daniel Mahder, Geoffrey Benson, Hannah (Don) Benson, and Teresa Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Thoma, and husband, Albert.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Luise or leave condolences for her family.