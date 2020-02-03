Luetta Pesek, 83
Luetta Pesek passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing home January 31st, 2020 where she had resided for the past year. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Luetta was born on February 27, 1936 to John and Lea (Raile) Wanner in Wishek, North Dakota. She attended Wishek Public School graduating with the class of 1954. After high school she attended Dakota Business College. Upon completion, she went to work for Russ Buick, Fargo, then Security State Bank in Wishek, and then Amerada Petroleum Company in Williston.
On Sept. 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to James Pesek in Wishek, ND. They moved to the Pesek Farm in 1963 where they started their family and began a lifetime career farming. Luetta resided with Jim until April of 2014 when he passed away. She continued to live at home on the farm until January, 2019, with the help of Jane and Monte Pesek and their children and grandchildren until her declining health required moving from the farm into Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home. She enjoyed her time at Bethel playing bingo and taking in the various programs held there along with allowing someone else to take care of her and cook for her. Luetta was an excellent cook and would prepare meals for the hired help on the farm. She could put a wonderful meal on the table, day after day, that everyone enjoyed. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and other craft projects. Luetta was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander and participated in the community until health prevented it. She always enjoyed a good book and spent many hours the last years of her life reading various kinds of literature. Luetta also loved seeing her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. The last two Christmas’s were highlights for her. She loved seeing the little ones carry on.
Surviving Luetta is her son, Todd (Kristi); grandchildren, Emily (Bo) Garner; Gavin (fiancé, Katy): great grandchildren, Christian, Liliana, and Jackson; and brothers, Duane (Trudy) and Verdine and a sister, JoAnn (Burt) Quam. Preceding Luetta in death were her parents, John and Lea Wanner, husband, James Pesek, sisters, Alice Kaseman and Sharon Wanner, and a great granddaughter, Sophia Pesek.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethel Lutheran Nursing home for providing Luetta wonderful care over the last year while she was there. She enjoyed being there and being cared for.
Per Luetta’s wishes there will not be a formal funeral service at this time. Luetta requested only having a graveside service on a warm, sunny day which the family will plan to have later this spring or early summer of this year. A subsequent notice will be published when it is scheduled. Everyone is welcome to attend.