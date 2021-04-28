Luella Boss, 95

Luella Boss, 95 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, April 26, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

Service information

May 6
Visitation
Thursday, May 6, 2021
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
May 7
Funeral Service
Friday, May 7, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
1805 Main Street
Williston, ND 58701
May 7
Graveside
Friday, May 7, 2021
3:00PM-3:30AM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
