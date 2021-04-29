Luella Boss, 95 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, April 26, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, May 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM, and at the church on Friday, May 7th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
Due to the current pandemic, please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and use of facial coverings. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Luella’s obituary page under events.
