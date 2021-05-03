Luella Boss, 95
Luella Boss, 95 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, April 26, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, May 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM, and at the church on Friday, May 7th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
Due to the current pandemic, please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and use of facial coverings. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Luella’s obituary page under events.
Luella May Boss was born on July 25, 1925 in Massillon, Ohio to Ernest and Alvena (Pauli) Hazel. Luella graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio and went onto one year of Bible College studying piano. She then taught piano, later on spending many years playing organ for her church. When she was a young girl, she rode a stubborn pony to deliver papers locally.
She was united in holy matrimony to Melvin (Sam) Traugott on August 24, 1946. They were blessed with 26 years of marriage. Luella and Sam established their home in Williston where they raised 3 children. Sam passed away in 1972.
Luella then married Orvin (Pat) Boss on April 26, 1974. They were blessed with 32 years of marriage, enjoying life on Pat’s family farm. After Pat’s passing Luella moved in with her oldest daughter.
She worked at Gold Bond stamp store in Williston, a hatchery in Williston that later moved to Minot. She also worked at a local music store.
She was a devout Christian, making Brail books at the church. She enjoyed beading, quilting and bowling. Luella had a passion for her family, enjoyed playing card games, family BBQ’s along with having watermelon seed spitting wars with all.
Luella is survived by her daughters, Pat Reese and Ginny Morey; her son-in-law, Leamon Ferrell; her grandchildren, Mike Reese, Dea Colyer, David and Heather Reese; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Brooklyn, Kilei, Kaycee, Kennedy, Olivia, Breana and Kasen; many great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Sam & Pat; her daughter, Deb Ferrell; great-granddaughter, Vanessa Reese; her parents, Ernest and Alvena and step-mother Ruth; her brothers, Lester and William Hazel.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Luella or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral of Williston is caring for the family.