Lucille Anderson, 86, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston, ND.
Lucille was born December 4, 1932 to William and Mary (Hanson) Roloff in Powers Lake, ND. She was raised in McGregor, ND and baptized into the Lutheran faith. She graduated from McGregor High School and went on to college at the Sisters of Saint Frances School of Nursing in Minot, ND where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Lucille was an activity RN for nearly 50 years in Williston working at the Mercy Hospital and Bethel Nursing Home. She was married to Raymond Anderson in 1956, which ended 21 years later. Lucille enjoyed doing “handy work”, such as crocheting and needle point. There was not to many people in Lucille’s life that were not blessed with one of her hand made pieces. Lucille was very active in her earlier years with the Lady of the Moose. She also enjoyed bowling, crocheting and also yard work. As she aged, she gave up the physical activities and moved into Golden Estates. She enjoyed her last years with friends by having coffee hour, adult coloring sessions and being pampered.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Janet (David) Shaw of Cape Canaveral, FL and their son, Jeremy Boes of Colorado; her son, Jerry Anderson of Williston, ND and his daughters, Karin Isom of Cashion, OK, Jessica (Jeff) Steinke of Cashion, OK and Kimberly Anderson of Williston, ND; her daughter, Joan (Terry) Tofte of Williston, ND and their children, Wendy (Grant) Carns, Shane (Kayla) Wilson, Eric (Kim) Wilson and Clayton Wold all of Williston, ND; her grandchildren, Joshua Nichols and Robert Nichols both of Pocatello, ID and Tiffanee Giske of Woodland, WA; a brother, Herman (Betty) Roloff of Minot, ND and a sister, Adeline Kihle of Wichita, KS. She was also survived by 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Roloff; her daughter, Jane Nichols; her brothers, William (Mavis) Roloff, Curtis Roloff and Lawrence Roloff; her sisters, Marcella (LeRoy) Olson and Mary Ann Moberg and a brother-in-law, Duane Kihle.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.