Lucas Trotter, 43
Visitation for Lucas Trotter, 43, of Grassy Butte, ND is 1:00PM-6:00P.M MST., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, North Dakota, with a family and friends service beginning at 6:00PM MST. Funeral Services will be at 10:00AM MST Friday November 22, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grassy Butte, ND, with Pastor Wolters officiating. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lucas passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Grassy Butte, ND. Lucas Clay Trotter was born January 8th 1976 son of Donald Clay and Vickie (Erickson) Trotter. He lived in a house on his grandparent’s ranch on the Little Missouri for the first few years of his life then moved to Grassy Butte in 1979. He was confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grassy Butte. Luke attended grade school in Grassy Butte and graduated from Watford City High School in 1994. He attended ND State College of Science and graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Drafting.
Luke married Carla Gustafson on May 30, 1998. They lived in Fargo and then moved to Tower City. Of that marriage two sons were born. Luke’s first son, Andrew Clay, was born on Luke’s birthday in 2001, and his second son Adam Verner was born August 8, 2003. Luke loved being a dad. He would beam when he talked about their achievements. He always made it a point to take them hunting, fishing and shooting, teaching them all that he knew. He was so proud of the men they have become. This past year, Luke and his boys refinished an old fishing boat together which they enjoyed taking out on the water.
Luke moved back to Grassy Butte in 2006. He went to work for his dad building cattle guards. He started his own company, Double A Welding a short time later, and worked as a pumper for White Rock Oil & Gas at the time of his passing. While living in Grassy Butte, he was briefly married to Rebecca Goldsberry.
Luke was a very talented man who could fix or create anything. He loved fishing, hunting snowmobiling, and especially being with his sons. Luke was a great storyteller; he had a knack for remembering things with great detail, and loved sharing his stories with everyone. He also liked to play pool and darts. He was an Assistant Chief with the Grassy Butte Volunteer Fire Department and the caretaker of the Grassy Butte Park. The past year Luke helped Andy attain his Eagle Scout Badge when they, and other volunteers, fixed up Grassy Butte Park.
Luke is survived by his children Andy & Adam Trotter of Watford City, his parents Don & Vickie, his brother and good friend Matthew (Kayla) Trotter, many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lee & Katharyn Trotter, and Carlo & Sylvia Erickson, aunt Carol Erickson, uncle Floyd Unruh and cousin Mike Malo.